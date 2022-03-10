Dylan O’Brien not a part of the ‘Teen Wolf’ movie – find out why?

When the Teen Wolf movie was announced in September 2021, excitement levels were high among fans of the show who wanted to know who all will be a part of the movie.

MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ series was immensely popular. It first aired on 5 June 2011 and ran for 6 seasons with the last episode airing on July 30, 2017.

One of the most beloved members of the ‘Teen Wolf’ cast was actor Dylan O’Brien who played the role of Stiles Stilinski, best friend to ‘Teen Wolf’ Scott McCall played by Tyler Posey.

With the announcement of the movie, fans were hoping that Dylan would be a part of it, even though he was almost absent from the final season as he was busy shooting for the third installment of ‘Maze Runner’.

When the movie was announced all eyes were on Dylan O’Brien as there was no confirmation on whether he was a part of the movie. Finally Dylan has confirmed that he will not be in the Teen Wolf movie. He said, “It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast.”

He further added, “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f**king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Most of the other series regulars are set to return. The ones who won’t be a part of the movie are Cody Christian, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin.

While the exact release date for the movie has not been announced, it will premiere on Paramount+ sometime towards the end of 2022. The movie will follow an adult Scott McCall as he rounds up his allies and reunites with old friends so they can fight against what they believe to be their deadliest enemy yet.

Dylan O Brien, meanwhile, was last seen in ‘All Too Well’ a short film and his next movie, ‘The Outfit’ is set to release on March 18, 2022.