Dynamix Achievers defeated Madon Polo 9-5 in the finals to win the Silver Stick Cup at the Amateur Riders Club, here on Friday.

In the final, Madon Polo team were represented by Ziyad Madon (-2), Dinyar Madon (0), Dhruv Pal Godara (+3), and Simran Shergill (+5) while Dynamix Achievers team had the likes of Nieklender (0), Mr. Zeeshan Merchant (-2), Mr. Hurr Ali (+2) and Mr. Chris Mackenzie (+6).

In the first chukker, Dynamix achievers opened the scoring with Chris Mackenzie putting the ball across the goal. The second half of the chukker saw both the teams contending with each other to score but couldn’t convert the chances. The score line at the end of the first chukker was Dynamix achievers – Madon polo (1-0)

The second chukker saw Chris Mackenzie score from a penalty for the Dynamix Achievers. Chris Mackenzie scored again for the Achievers displaying a great gameplay along with his teammate. In the second half of the chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored a goal from a penalty. The score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Madon Polo (3-1).

In the third chukker, Chris Mackenzie opened the scoring again from a penalty. Dhruv Pal Godara scored for Madon Polo getting them back into the game. Hurr Ali scored another goal, strengthening their lead.

In the second half of the chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored an amazing backhanded goal after running from the halfway point of the ground. Chris Mackenzie stamped his authority in this chukker with another goal and a vital assist for the Achievers. The score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Madon Polo (7-3)

In the fourth chukker, Hurr Ali scored for the Dynamix Achievers via a strong grounded shot. Dhruv Pal Godara scored again for Madon Polo. In the second half of the chukker Hurr Ali scored once again for the Dynamix

Achievers. Dhruv Pal Godara scored again with a beautiful assist from Simran Shergill. The score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Madon Polo (9-5)

