Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim the Aditya Birla Memorial Cup 2023, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Saturday.

Dynamix Achievers were the first team to enter into the finals after registering two wins in their league matches. Mayfair Polo were tied for second place with Madon Polo and Carysil Polo as everyone won one game out of their respective two games.

A penalty shoot-out took place on Friday to decide the second finalist and Madon Polo came out victorious.

Both teams consist of 4 players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills.

In the first chukker, Chris Mackenzie opened the scoring for the Dynamix Achievers with a penalty. Simran Shergill equalised for the Madon Polo team. In the second half of the first chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored after riding all the way from the halfway line. Shamsheer scored the next goal of the game, the score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Madon Polo (3-1).

In the second chukker, Shamsheer Ali scored once again for Dynamix Achievers. In the second half of the chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored back to back to further increase his team’s lead. Dhruv Pal Godara scored for Madon Polo from a penalty. Shamsheer Ali scored again after a beautiful long pass from Chris Mackenzie. The score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix achievers – Madon Polo (7-2).

In the third chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored again for his team from a penalty. Chris Mackenzie replied soon and scored once again for Dynamix achievers. In the second half of the chukker, Salim Azmi scored for Madon Polo after a lovely long pass from Simran Shergill. Shamsheer Ali scored again and this time from a spectacular backhand. The score line at the end of the chukker was Dynamix achievers – Madon Polo (9-4).

In the fourth chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored once again from a penalty for Madon Polo. In the second half of the chukker, Simran Shergill scored from a long grounded shot to close the gap between the teams. Quickly following that Dhruv Pal Godara scored again for Madon Polo, but they fell short of the mark. The score line at the end of the half was Dynamix Achievers – Madon Polo (9-7).

