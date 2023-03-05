New Delhi, March 5 (IANSlife) Allowing stylists the versatility, control, and agility they need during one of India’s largest fashion events, Dyson’s hair care technology will make its debut at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI on 11, March in Mumbai.

Inspired by a summer holiday, Arpita Mehta’s collection will feature a range of silhouettes that are brought to life with a colour palette that spans a mix of toasted orange, juicy mango and sage green.

Through her collection, the designer masterfully blends floral and geometric prints and bright pops of colour to create an array of looks that use blooming florals, meditative patterns and bold solids to add to the flair.

Arpita’s vision to go glam in a contemporary manner is perfectly complemented by the looks celebrity hairstylist Adhuna will create using Dyson’s Professional range. While Arpita will showcase her unique ensembles on the runway, the brand will be hard at work behind the scenes with celebrity stylist Adhuna in helping bring the catwalk to life.

Nicklaus Yu, Senior Engineering Manager, Dyson said, “The backstage environment is fast paced and high pressure. So too are Dyson hair care tools, precision engineered for enhanced styling, with less heat damage. Our Hair Care technologies are engineered to deliver exceptional style and provide optimum performance for all hair types. The styling tools are underpinned by more than decade of research on hair – from the hair’s structure to airflow dynamics with a continuous focus on engineering solutions that are meant to offer superior styles to all hair types while limiting hair damage.”

“Curating a mood board of hair and makeup is something that excites me when I plan and envision my collection. Right from picking the perfect clothing material to finalising makeup and hair, the journey is filled with creative experimentation. However, it is also important to have a sync between the two for a perfect look. Dyson is known to be a brand that has revolutionised the hair care industry with innovative products which make styling faster and easier and I am thrilled to be partnering with Dyson for my collection Summer of ’23 at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI,” added designer Arpita Mehta.

