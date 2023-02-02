BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

E-auction of wheat for sale in open market begins

NewsWire
0
0

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) offered 22 lakh metric tonnes of wheat out of its 25 lakh metric tonnes stock for sale through open market in the first e-auction which took place on Wednesday.

Official sources said that more than 1,100 bidders came forward for participation in the e-auction.

A quantity of 8.88 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was sold on the first day of the auction in 22 states.

In Rajasthan, bidding would be conducted today, while further sale of wheat through e-auction will continue throughout the country on every Wednesday till the second week of March.

The Centre has reserved 3 lakh metric tonnes wheat to cooperatives and federations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and NAFED for sale without e-auction at the concessional rate of Rs 2,350 per quintal for converting wheat to atta.

This would then be offered to public at a MRP of Rs 29.50 per kg.

NCCF has been allowed to lift 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat stock under the above scheme across seven states.

Allotment of 1 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is made to NAFED andA a similar quantity is given to Kendriya Bhandar under this scheme to bring down the price of atta across the country.

In order to rein in rising prices of wheat, government had last month announced that it would offload 30 lakh metric tonnes of the essential commodity in the open market within two months through multiple channels, which would facilitate faster delivery to consumers.

20230202-105805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp takes down over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in...

    United India covers LIC’s 11.32 lakh agents under group accident policy...

    Indian Bank offers health plans to staff and family members

    India’s August exports, imports rise YoY