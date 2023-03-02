INDIALIFESTYLE

E-bike rental facility soon to commence at Puducherry railway station

NewsWire
0
0

Puducherry railway station, which comes under the Tiruchi railway division, will soon have rental e-bike facilities.

The e-bike rental facility, which has become a hit in Tiruchy railway station, will soon be extended to more railway stations.

Sources in Tiruchi railway division told IANS that the e-bike rentals will be outsourced to a private company and that the railways will ensure all other facilities.

Since 2021, Tiruchi railway station has been providing e-bike rental service for passengers and the main beneficiaries have been those who reach the city for a day and return by evening.

R. M. Sudhir, a sales executive of a private company who reaches Tiruchi once in ten days, told IANS, “The e-bike rental facility has helped me save good money. I have to meet my clients through the day and if I go by autorickshaw, I will have to shell out around Rs 1,250 a day but with the e-bike rental facility, my expense is limited to Rs 500.”

Sudhir said that if this service is extended to more railway stations, commuters will be highly benefited.

To take an e-bike on rent from Tiruchi railway station, one has to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit and also provide a copy of an Aadhar card and Driving license, and then the vehicle can be used. The charges vary depending on the duration required and for a whole-day service, the e-bike rental facility charges Rs 500.

John Thomas (41) from Kochi, who is a frequenter to Puducherry while speaking to IANS said, “I am looking forward to the e-bike rental facility which is soon to be announced in Puducherry railway station. I know that it will help me save considerably as well as give me independence in crisscrossing the city.”

Thanjavur, Myladuthurai, and Kumbakonam railway stations will also soon have an e-bike rental facility, according to sources in the Tiruchy railway division.

20230302-131403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Garuda Aerospace raises $22 mn, largest funding in Indian drone sector...

    TN opposition protests against woman cop’s harassment by DMK men

    ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan, Gulshan’ hostess, actress Tabassum passes away

    Maha Guv confers ‘Mother Teresa Memorial Award’ 2021 on enviros