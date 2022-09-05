At least 97 persons have fell sick in an E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s restaurants that has been reported in six US states, media reports said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the 67 people for whom local public health officials have a detailed food history, 81 per cent reported eating at a Wendy’s restaurant in the week before their illness started, reports CNN.

No deaths have been reported, but according to the CDC, 43 people have been hospitalised and 10 developed haemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC was quoted as saying.

“In addition, some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli,” it added.

So far, no specific food has been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, the report said.

In late August, however, Wendy’s removed the romaine lettuce that was being used in sandwiches in its restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

20220905-181204