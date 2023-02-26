The Kerala Water Authority after testing the water sample of Kasargode government college in North Kerala has confirmed the presence of e-coli bacteria in the drinking water specimen.

The test was conducted on Sunday after students complained of impure drinking water in the college. According to KWA authorities, the e-coli count was 16 per 100 ml of water while zero count in 100 ml of water is considered as safe.

Former Principal of the College, Prof M. Rema who was transferred following a tiff with the students had claimed that the water was safe for drinking.

The students and principal were in a confrontation for the past few months. Following a stir by the SFI, the students’ wing of the CPI(M), the principal was transferred. The students had complained that the principal had locked them up in her cabin. However, the principal had argued that the SFI students were involved in several nefarious activities in the college and that she was being targeted because of the strong stand she had taken against the SFI students.

The former principal had petitioned the Kasargod district police superintendent against the SFI activists trying to physically assault her, and police had registered FIR against 60 SFI activists.

The students will be holding a protest march on the college campus on Monday and will also file a complaint with the police.

20230226-140603