SCI-TECHWORLD

E-commerce giant eBay to layoff 500 employees

NewsWire
0
0

E-commerce giant eBay has announced to lay off around 500 workers, about 4 per cent of its staff globally, citing the macroeconomic situation.

Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay, announced the layoffs on Tuesday in a note to staff that was also filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Iannone said that actions taken are designed to strengthen the company’s ability to deliver better end-to-end experiences for its customers and to support more innovation and scale across the platform.

“This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas — new technologies, customer innovations and key markets — and to continue to adapt and flex with the changing macro, e-commerce and technology landscape. We’re also simplifying our structure to make decisions more effectively and with more speed,” he said in the note.

He further added that the move will allow eBay to focus on “where we can make the biggest impact”, including expanding the company’s categories of focus.

Meanwhile, video communication app Zoom is also laying off about 1,300 people, or 15 per cent of its workforce, its CEO Eric Yuan has announced.

Yuan also said that he is reducing his salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 per cent and foregoing his FY23 corporate bonus.

20230208-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Surgical masks more effective at curbing Covid spread than cloth: Study

    Apple CEO rails against bad privacy regulation, sideloading

    First evidence of solitary waves near Mars may decode mystery behind...

    iPhone 14 series likely to have autofocus front camera