INDIA

E-filing in Raj secretariat to start from New Year

NewsWire
0
0

A new system of e-filing in Rajasthan will start in the government secretariat from the New Year, i.e. January 1, 2023.

The other government departments will also have to start this system by January 30 as state chief secretary Usha Sharma issued orders in this regard.

The implementation of the e-filing system will be helpful in real time tracking of files using the e-file module. Also, the work will be completed on time even if the concerned officer is not there for the mark.

Officers and personnel of all departments have been trained by the Personnel Department to implement e-filing across the state.

The government aims to implement the e-file system on a mission mode in all departments and commissionerates/directorates in the state. Instructions have also been given that old files should also be brought on e-file on priority. Training material for use of e-filing is available on Rajkaj Portal, said officials.

Instructions have also been given to the departments and officers that even after the implementation of the e-file system, if there is a need to run physical files, special permission will have to be obtained for the same. Such files shall not be opened without the prior consent of the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary or Secretary.

20221230-141805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shikhar to lead India in ODIs on Zimbabwe tour; Chahar, Sundar...

    Thrikkakara bypoll: Pinarayi Vijayan takes centre stage

    Environment Minister launches rally on wheels ‘India for Tigers’

    Confirmed: Kerala youth’s death first monekypox casuality in India