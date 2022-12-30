A new system of e-filing in Rajasthan will start in the government secretariat from the New Year, i.e. January 1, 2023.

The other government departments will also have to start this system by January 30 as state chief secretary Usha Sharma issued orders in this regard.

The implementation of the e-filing system will be helpful in real time tracking of files using the e-file module. Also, the work will be completed on time even if the concerned officer is not there for the mark.

Officers and personnel of all departments have been trained by the Personnel Department to implement e-filing across the state.

The government aims to implement the e-file system on a mission mode in all departments and commissionerates/directorates in the state. Instructions have also been given that old files should also be brought on e-file on priority. Training material for use of e-filing is available on Rajkaj Portal, said officials.

Instructions have also been given to the departments and officers that even after the implementation of the e-file system, if there is a need to run physical files, special permission will have to be obtained for the same. Such files shall not be opened without the prior consent of the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary or Secretary.

20221230-141805