A special PMLA court on Saturday sent Amir Khan, the prime accused in a PMLA case of financial fraud by a mobile gamming application named E-Nuggets, to 14-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier, the ED had freezed assets worth Rs 68.42 crore in connection with the case.

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR filed under various sections of IPC by the Park Street police station in Kolkata against Amir Khan and others.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by the Federal Bank authorities.

Khan launched a mobile gaming application named E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding people.

After collecting handsome amounts from the public, all of a sudden the withdrawal from the said app was stopped on one pretext or the other.

Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the app servers. Probe revealed that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder money.

20221126-223402