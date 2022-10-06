INDIA

E-Nuggets probe: Fresh recovery of Rs 20 crore by Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police on Thursday said that the team probing the multi- crore mobile gaming fraud scam, E-Nuggets, have seized a fresh amount of Rs 20 crore from various accounts used by prime accused, Amir Khan.

With this fresh recovery, the total recovery by Kolkata Police and Enforcement Directorate crosses Rs 100 crore to Rs 100.87 crore, out of which the recovery by ED had been Rs 36.95 crore.

The beginning of the seizure on this count was started by ED sleuths, who recovered Rs 17.32 crore cash on September 10, from the residence of Amir Khan’s father, Naser Khan at Shahi Astabal Lane in the Garden Reach area in south Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Amir Khan’s current police custody is ending on October 8 and city police sources said that their counsel will make a plea at the court on that day for extension. The ED is also keen on taking Amir Khan into their own custody for the purpose of questioning on the money trail.

Now all eyes on the court proceedings on October 8 and the judge’s decision in the matter. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has already issued a lookout notice against Amir Khan’s close associate, Subhojeet Srimani, who is charged of running a sextortion racket in the city on behalf of Khan. Srimani is believed to be hiding now in Dubai.

