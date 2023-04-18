A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was found carrying his mother’s body on Tuesday evening in central Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar area, an official said.

At around 7 p.m., the police received a call that a person was carrying a dead body in an e-rickshaw.

“A police team reached the spot and on enquiry it was found that the name of the e-rickshaw driver was Jagdish, a resident of Begampur. He was noticed by a passerby while he was going from Ganga Ram Road towards Patel Nagar,” said a senior police officer.

“He told the police team that he had admitted his 65-year-old mother Dhanwati Devi at Ambedkar Hospital and she was discharged in the evening. His mother had been suffering from illness for a long time. Today, he was carrying his mother to his native place in Banda (Uttar Pradesh) in an e-rickshaw,” said the official.

No external injury has been found on the body of the deceased. However, the body has been preserved at RML Hospital.

“The postmortem will be conducted and more enquiries are being through from him and his version is being verified. It seems that Jagdish is not in a proper state of mind now,” the police officer said, adding that necessary action will be taken on merits.

20230418-234804