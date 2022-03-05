E-Rikshaw driver helps police rescue 2 abducted minor girls

Two minor girls, who were kidnapped with a purpose for begging, were rescued by Delhi Police with the help of an E-Rikshaw driver, an official said here on Saturday.

The accused, identified Sanjay (40), a resident of district Chhapra, Bihar, had abducted two girls aged 7 and 4 years from the Vivek Vihar area of the national capital.

Furnishing details, DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said a call was received at Vivek Vihar police station at 10.30 a.m. in which the complainant Bharamdutt Rajput, an e-Rickshaw driver, informed that a person with two little girls boarded his Rickshaw a while back from Balaji temple Vivek Vihar for Chintamani chowk.

As the complainant found the activities of the accused passenger a bit suspicious, he questioned him, but the accused could not provide satisfactory answers. Rajput then decided to inform the police and approached a traffic police personnel standing on the road and narrated the incident to them.

The police then immediately swung into action and as the location of the accused was already zeroed in, he was arrested.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had kidnapped the girls with the purpose to push them into begging. The DCP informed that the victim girls have been safely rescued and handed over to their parents who work as labourers in building construction work.

Sathiyasundaram further said that the e-ricksaw driver Brahmdutt Rajput has shown exemplary courage and presence of mind by saving the lives of two little girls and setting an example how the public can be eyes and ears of Delhi Police and help in curbing crime. “He is being rewarded suitably,” the official added.

