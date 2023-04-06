Up to 750 E-scooters will be available for public use across Brampton.

The city is piloting an E-scooter program in partnership with Neuron Mobility, Bird Canada and Scooty Mobility as part of its Active Transportation Master Plan.

Users can approach a locked E-scooter, scan the QR code, download the app and follow the vendor’s instructions to unlock it and ride, connecting residents with another sustainable active transportation option.

E-scooters can be used on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less, bicycle lanes, and multi-use paths and will travel up to 20 km/h, with geo-fencing reducing maximum speed to 15 km/h in certain locations. They are not for use on sidewalks. If an E-scooter is taken into a designated no-riding zone, the vehicle shuts off smoothly and the user gets a notification that they should proceed to a permitted area.

“Offering accessible and active transportation options is a priority for the City, and this pilot program is just one way we are doing that. We are thrilled to be working with our partners to increase the opportunities to Brampton residents and visitors,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We are connecting people with the spaces and places that make our city so incredible, and further building an even stronger sense of community.”

In January 2021, the province began a five-year electric kick-scooter pilot project allowing municipalities to regulate the use of E-scooters. As an active transportation pillar, the E-scooter program will connect residents to communities, services and businesses throughout the downtown core and neighbourhoods across Brampton.

The E-scooter program is one way Brampton is working to build a comprehensive Active Transportation Network.

The Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP) provides the network plan, policies, and programs to support Brampton’s 2040 Vision for a mosaic of safe, integrated transportation choices and new modes, contributing to civic sustainability and emphasizing walking, cycling, and transit.

Brampton will monitor citizen feedback through escooters@brampton.ca.