e-scooter will removable batteries to run 150 kms on one charge

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Michigan-based Detroit Engineered Product (DEP) on Thursday showcased a Electric Scooter that will have removable batteries and an extended range of 150 kms on single charge.

The design team used an existing conventional vehicle, retrofitted with an electric powertrain, to showcase the proof of concept called Demonstrator here.

“The new e-scooter has been built to provide a riding range of 150 km. It has four removable batteries with a capacity of 4 KWh and the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 60 km in 7 seconds with a maximum vehicle speed of 80 km/hour,” said Radha Krishnan, Founder and President, DEP.

The battery capacity will enable the scooter to run for a week with an average travel distance of 25 km a day.

“Since the batteries are detachable, can be removed easily and recharged at home. This takes away the need for setting up electric charging points either at the home or in public space,” Krishnan elaborated.

The exterior body panels have been restyled for aerodynamic performance and has been given a styling and engineered design which is optimized to give the lowest drag.

The entire outer panel will be coated with flexible solar panels which will give users an extra 25 per cent mileage.

The electric scooter will have a user-friendly dashboard where the rear-view cameras and proximity sensor is integrated within the dashboard itself, said the company.

DEP is now a global company with presence in the US, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, China, Korea, Japan and India.

