INDIA

E-scooty catches fire in Noida; rider safe

An e-scooty caught fire here on Wednesday on the move following which the rider jumped off the two-wheeler to save his life, the police said.

A police officer said the e-scooty that was being ridden by a delivery boy caught fire while passing through the Sector 78 area.

Chandraprakash, who was riding the e-scooty, works as delivery boy at Big Basket Store located in Sector 80.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Fire Department was informed about the incident. However, the scooty was gutted by the time the fire brigade reached the spot.

