INDIA

E-scooty catches fire, rider escapes

NewsWire
0
0

A youth escaped narrowly when his electronic scooty suddenly burst into flames in Sector-78 here, police said on Thursday.

According to sector-113 police station in-charge, Chandraprakash, a resident of Sorkha, works as a delivery boy at the Big Basket store located in Sector-80. He was on his way to deliver goods from Sector-80 to Sector-78 in Civitech Stadia Society when the incident took place.

His scooty suddenly caught fire when he was in front of the society, and spread rapidly. He jumped off the vehicle and alerted the police and fire department. Even though the fire brigade reached the spot shortly after being informed, the scooty was completely charred by the time they arrived.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

20221027-124001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will ensure scientific evidence sent to courts at earliest: Shah

    Indian PC market faces new disruption wave due to China lockdowns

    India will be fastest growing economy next fiscal: Shah

    New bridge to shorten distance from Assam to Tawang