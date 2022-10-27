A youth escaped narrowly when his electronic scooty suddenly burst into flames in Sector-78 here, police said on Thursday.

According to sector-113 police station in-charge, Chandraprakash, a resident of Sorkha, works as a delivery boy at the Big Basket store located in Sector-80. He was on his way to deliver goods from Sector-80 to Sector-78 in Civitech Stadia Society when the incident took place.

His scooty suddenly caught fire when he was in front of the society, and spread rapidly. He jumped off the vehicle and alerted the police and fire department. Even though the fire brigade reached the spot shortly after being informed, the scooty was completely charred by the time they arrived.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

20221027-124001