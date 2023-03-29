Senior Congress leader and newly-elected legislator from Tamil Nadu’s Erode East Assembly constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who was undergoing treatment at an ICU in a Chennai hospital, has now shifted to general ward.

Elangovan was admitted to the ICU of the specialty Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Porur, after he complained of breathlessness on his return from New Delhi on March 15.A On testing, he was found that he was Covid-19 infected and a detailed medical investigation diagnosed him with coronary heart ailment.

Last week, doctors had said that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

According to the hospital sources, Elangovan will be discharged from the private hospital in a day or two.

The former Union Minister contested the Erode East by-election, which was necessitated after his son and sitting member E. Thirumahan Everaa passed away on January 4.

Elangovan won the seat with a landslide of 66,087 votes defeating the nearest rival, K.S. Thenarasu of the AIADMK.

