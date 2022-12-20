INDIA

e-Visa facility for Canadian passport-holders restored

NewsWire
0
0

The e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders has been restored with effect from December 20, it was announced.

The High Commission of India, Ottawa, in a statement said that those Canadian passport-holders who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes, may apply for eVisa. It has given a link to apply for eVisa with certain instructions to be followed.

However, the mission has given a separate link for those Canadian passport-holders seeking to travel to India for any purpose not qualifying for eVisa. The same process is applicable to laissez-passer travel document holders, it said.

“Those who have applied for visa through various BLS Centres in Canada are advised to wait for issuance of the same. All such applications will be processed on priority. Those applicants who wish to withdraw their respective visa applications may do so by visiting the website,” it said.

The Indian High Commission further said that those who have booked appointments to apply for tourist, business, medical or conference visa at BLS Centres in Canada and would, now, like to apply for eVisa instead, are requested to vacate/cancel their appointment slots so that the same becomes available to others seeking visa or consular services.

20221220-235603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK’s investments in India continue to grow: Report

    Mehrauli Murder: Aftab to undergo polygraph test

    Meet the Class 10 dropout who will design organic farming curriculum

    Rat bites newborn’s foot, finger in Indore hospital