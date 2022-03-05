EA halts sales of games in Russia, Belarus

Electronic Arts (EA) is halting sales of its games and content to Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the publisher has announced.

On Wednesday, the company said it was removing Russian teams from its FIFA and NHL games, but Friday’s actions go a significant step further, reports The Verge.

“We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while this conflict continues, EA added in a blog post.

“As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores. We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region,” it said.

The company is also “actively evaluating other areas of our games and operations” and says it will share updates on any additional actions taken.

It has joined Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red in cutting off sales in Russia and Belarus.

