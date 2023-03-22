SCI-TECHWORLD

EA to shut three Battlefield games in April

Video game company Electronic Arts (EA) has announced to shut three Battlefield games — Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 — from digital stores on April 28.

“Starting April 28, 2023, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2 will be removed from digital storefronts and you will no longer be able to purchase them. This is in preparation for the retirement of the online services for these titles which will happen on December 8 2023,” EA said in a blogpost.

For Bad Company 1 and 2, users can still continue playing them and use their respective offline features, such as the single-player campaign.

In September last year, the company launched EA AntiCheat (EAAC) for PC games with an aim to protect EA games from tampering and cheaters.

EAAC is a kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution developed in-house at Electronic Arts.

“At Electronic Arts we are committed to creating a safe and fair experience for all of our players,” Elise Murphy, Senior Director, Game Security and Anti-Cheat, said.

