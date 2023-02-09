For the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, the going has been tough for some time and reflected in its worst show in the 2022 Assembly elections wherein it won just one seat.

The BSP has been engaged in formulating a strategy in changing their course and has appointed a new state President in view of the same.

Vishwanath Pal, who belongs to the Most Backward Class (MBC) community, believes that new enthusiasm has been seen among the party workers after his appointment.

In a conversation with IANS, Pal said that a party becomes strong when the party workers are zealous.

On being asked of the party’s works to connect with the youth population of the state, Pal said that under the leadership of BSP Supremo Mayawati, 50 per cent youth leaders have been kept in each committee of the party from booth level to the sector.

He claimed that a large number of youth have been joining the BSP due to the same.

The party state President blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly cheating the youth by not providing them with employment opportunities.

He said that many people were given jobs under the BSP governemnt and that the youth believes that they would be able to land a job with the help of ‘Behenji’ (Mayawati).

While responding to a question on the party’s strategy to compete with the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pal said that the BSP had formed government in UP several times on their own and would definitely not face any problems in the Lok Sabha polls as the morale and vigour of the party workers had increased again.

On the question of forming a third front for the elections, Pal responded that Mayawati, on her birthday had decided that the BSP would not form an alliance with any other political party.

He said that the decision would be taken by Mayawati only, in the future as well.

Pal added that instead of the alliance, they BSP will make efforts to win the polls by uniting all sections of the society.

On the question of the BSP’s deteriorating performance in the last several elections, Pal claimed that it was a propaganda that is being falsely spread.

He said that in the BSP government, BJP candidates would only secure 1200-2000 votes in the Faizabad division, yet no such discussions on the saffron party’s conclusion were held.

Pal added that unlike that situation, negative news is being spread about the BSP now, when they have won similar amount of votes.

He claimed that BSP is the only party that has been following Babasaheb’s mission and Kanshi Ram’s ideology.

Adding that, “There can be ups and downs but the party will never end.”

On the issue of the recent uproar regarding Ramcharitmanas, the state President said that the issue is being raised due to the collusion between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP.

He said that the country would continue to follow different religions as it is a matter of belief and the Constitution does not give anyone the right to comment on any religion.

Pal denied the allegations of BSP being the BJP’s ‘B team,’ and said that despite having 10 MPs, three of them contested against the saffron party.

He said that this was just a rumour being spread by the BJP and an opposition party.

While responding to a question on the BSP being threatened by Azad Samaj Party’s Chandra Shekhar Azad, Pal said that many leaders have tried to be an alternative to the BSP but have never succeeded.

He alleged that such leaders only talked about Ambedkar’s mission but forgot about it after gaining their personal benefit.

He said that Udit Raj was one such leader who formed his own party but later contested elections from the BJP in Delhi.

Pal said that leaders like Chandra Shekhar and Udit Raj talk about Kanshi Ram’s mission but conspire against the BSP on the other hand.

20230209-135602