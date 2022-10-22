ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Eager to see life of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in ‘Har Har Mahadev’: Dil Raju

The team of upcoming multilingual film, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has met one of Telugu cinema’s powerful producers Dil Raju, who has urged audiences to watch the historical film that releases for Deepavali.

The team of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, including director Abhijeet Deshpande, actor Subodh Bhave and actress Sayli Sanjeev met producer Dil Raju, who showed his love and adoration for ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and talked about how Indian history and lives are influenced by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also urged the audience to watch the film as it was a film with a message. He said: “‘Har Har Mahadev’ is the first Marathi multilingual film which is to be released pan-India. I am excited to see the life journey of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the film and how close his bond was with his king.”

‘Har Har Mahadev’ narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu in our history, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12,000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, on the other hand, it will be available to the mass audience across the nation being Marathi cinema’s 1st multilingual film.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sayli Sanjeev in the lead. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25.

