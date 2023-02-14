The Kerala unit of Congress on Tuesday took a jibe at Pinarayi Vijayan saying earlier the Chief Minister disliked black, now he can not stand white as well.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan made the remark as Vijayan’s security has been increased fearing his safety after the government proposed a Rs 2 cess on fuel. The tightened security is making movement of ordinary people on the road difficult.

If the CM is scared to move out on the road, he should stay indoors, he stated.

“Till now Vijayan did not like black colour as all those wearing black masks, black churidars and black shirts were hounded. Now he has started hating white as well. A Congress worker (dressed in white) was taking his wife to a hospital, but while waiting at a bus stop, the police took him away. On asking, he was told that the CM is passing by and fearing a protest this was done,” said Satheesan.

“If he stays indoors, at least the people can move freely. What’s happening is not acceptable as the situation now reflects Stalin’s Russia, but he should realise that this is Kerala and it cannot go for long,” said Satheesan.

For the past few days, the police have been chasing away people who travel on the road that Vijayan is expected to take. This has led to incidents of skirmishes between the police and the innocent people, who are stopped on the road.

Incidentally, as per rules, people like the CM who fall in the Z-security category, the convoy consists of seven vehicles but Vijayan now has 16 vehicles. Not only this, hundreds of police officials take their position on the road, much before to ensure that vehicles are stopped and no vehicles are parked on the roads.

