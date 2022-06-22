Goa’s Task Force Committee on New Education Policy has recommended the implementation of ‘Early Child Care Education’ (ECCE).

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday attended the meeting of the State Task Force Committee on New Education Policy (School Education), wherein the committee recommended the ECCE.

“The Task Force Committee has submitted its interim report to the government recommending the implementation of Early Child Care Education (ECCE),” Sawant said.

Sawant said that the Task Force has submitted the road map for the phased implementation of the ECCE.

The BJP government has made budgetary allocations for the implementation of National Education Policy 2020.

Sawant last week had announced that the government is preparing to introduce ‘virtual classrooms’ in all schools, so the one ‘good teacher’ can teach students across the state.

About 435 aided and non-aided schools in Goa will get such virtual classrooms.

Sawant said that he has taken the education area very seriously and has sought funds from the Central government to introduce a ‘virtual classroom’ in all schools.

