Early exit for Sarita Devi at boxing World Championships

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 6 (IANS) Former world champion Sarita Devi’s campaign came to an early end at the ongoing women’s World Boxing Championships here on Sunday after she was overpowered in the 60 kg category by Russia’s Natalia Shadrina in the Round of 32 bout.

Fourth seed Sarita got off to a strong start but Shadrina, who is the team captain of the Russian contingent, came back strongly in the next two rounds to ensure her passage to the next round.

Sarita Devi, who got a bye in the first round, was dominant in the first three minutes of the bout. She managed to land more punches than her opponent in the early exchanges and it looked like Shadrina was rattled enough for Sarita to carry through.

But the Russian came back strongly in the next two rounds to force the judges to give a unanimous 5-0 decision in her favour.

Later in the day, India’s Nandini will face off against Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger of Germany in the 81 kg category.

Saweety Bora (75 kg) and Jamuna Boro (54 kg) are the two Indian boxers who have managed to win their opening bouts to go through to the pre-quarterfinals.

–IANS

