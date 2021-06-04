With concern due to the Delta variant growing in Peel, shortened second-dose bookings will open Monday for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon residents aged 70+ and those who received an mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine on or before April 18.

Appointments will be available at 8:00 am Monday, June 7th in the provincial booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900, Peel Public Health said in a statement.

According to the region’s webpage, if you received your first dose at a hospital-run vaccine clinic (William Osler/Trillium) in Peel, you can book your second dose at the same location via their web portals.

Select pop-up clinics in Peel are also offering second doses for eligible individuals.

“The Peel community has worked too hard to lose what we have regained to yet another variant. We need to move quickly to provide second doses to residents to stay ahead of the new Delta variant and prevent a fourth wave in Peel, which ultimately helps prevent a fourth wave across Ontario. Two doses of vaccine are our best defense and significantly increase protection from B.1617.” Monica Hau, Associate Medical Officer of Health

Earlier this week, Peel Region’s top doctor said that the Delta variant which originated in India will soon become the dominant one in the region.

Urging residents to get their first and second doses as soon as they become eligible, Dr. Loh said that “it is in our hands and our arms” to get ahead of Delta variant.

According to projections from the Ontario Science Table, the Delta variant (B.1617) will replace B.117 as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Peel in under four weeks. In addition to vaccination, adhering to safe public health practices remains a priority for Peel in reducing transmission of all variants of COVID-19.

First doses for anyone 12 and older who has not already booked are available this weekend at Peel clinics. Some pharmacies and primary care providers in the region may offer eligible residents access to their second dose this weekend if supply allows. A summary of current eligibility and how to book second doses is available on the Peel Region website.