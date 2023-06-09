INDIA

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam

NewsWire
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was felt in Assam on Friday. No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the jolt was felt at 10:05 a.m. The epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in parts of Guwahati and other cities of the state.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred on May 29. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of this quake was also near Tezpur at a depth of 15 km from the surface.

