Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Japan

Tokyo, Jan 3 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on Friday struck off the east coast of Japan’s Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at 3:24 a.m. (local time), with its epicenter at a latitude of 35.8 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 30 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake logged four in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

