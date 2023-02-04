INDIA

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Manipur’s Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Saturday morning, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6.14am with a depth of 10 km. No casualties were reported.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Latitude: 25.13 & Longitude: 94.67, Depth: 10 km, location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India,” NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.2 struck parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Friday night. With its epicenter in Shamli, the quake hit the region at 9.31pm, the nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity in the country said.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

20230204-080002

