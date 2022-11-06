WORLD

Earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

NewsWire
0
0

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning, saying that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

20221106-073801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘N.Korea continues to develop nuclear, missile programs despite sanctions’

    UK PM Johnson wins confidence vote over ‘partygate’ scandals

    Erdogan, Guterres discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

    Unprecedented campaign of repression led by China against journalists