Earthquake tragedy: Miraculous escape for two

Two people have miraculous escape on Sunday after rescuers pulled them out of the debris of devastating earthquake that jolted Turkey on February 6.

Rescue teams saved a 35-year-old man, Mustafa Sarigul, from the rubble of a six storeyed building in Hatay’s Antakya district, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Sarigul, who was trapped under the debris for 146 hours, was pulled out in five hours by rescue teams.

Eylul Kilic, in Gaziantep’s Nizip district, was also rescued from debris of collapsed buildings.

Killic was at her aunt’s home when the quakes rocked the region.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

