Earthquakes: Aleppo among worst-hit areas in Syria

The Syrian war-torn city of Aleppo is among the worst-hit areas in the country following the deadly earthquakes on Monday.

The earthquakes that also devastated parts of southern Turkey are now reported to have left more than 1,000 people dead in northern Syria, the BBC reported.

As per the report, many buildings in Aleppo were damaged or destroyed and people remain trapped under the rubble.

The region is home to millions of refugees displaced by the civil war, and is one of the places controlled by the Syrian government, which is still fighting opposition forces.

The combined death toll from the initial quake in Turkey and Syria is now believed to be more than 2,700.

