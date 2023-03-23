During a 16-hour mega ticket checking campaign, the East Central Railways collected Rs 54 lakh in fines from passengers travelling without tickets in Bihar’s Samastipur Railway Division.

The Railways had deployed 152 ticket checking staff in different teams in the campaign, which was organised on March 21 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fines were collected from 7,289 passengers at different stations in Bihar such as Samastipur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Bapudham Motihari, Jaynagar and Sitamarhi among others.

During such a campaign held in the past, three staff members of Chennai Division of the Railways set a record by collecting large amounts of fine.

According to the Railways, Roslin Arokia Mary had collected fines amounting to Rs 1.03 crore, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector S. Nand Kumar collected Rs 1.55 crore by imposing fines on 27,787 passengers travelling without tickets.

Senior ticket examiner Shaktivel, who also plays basketball in the Southern Railway team, joined the ‘One Crore Club’ by collecting a fine amount of Rs 1.10 crore.

