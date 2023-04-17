INDIA

East Champaran hooch tragedy: Toll reach 37, police arrest 128

NewsWire
0
0

The toll in the East Champaran liquor tragedy reached 37 and Bihar Police on Monday said that they have arrested 128 persons who are involved in illegal trade of liquor in the district.

ADGP, CID, Jitendra Kumar said that 5 FIRs had been registered in connection with the tragedy and 25 accused have been arrested, as well as 103 persons involved in illegal liquor trade.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims died due to consumption of methyl alcohol-laced liquid. It was brought in the form of spirits from other states. However, the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the viscera report,” he said.

“We have carried out a campaign and seized 917 litres of country made liquor and 10 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). We have also suspended two Anti-Liquor Task Force SHOs of Areraj and Sadar units and 5 SHOs of Turkaulia, Sugauli, Paharpur, Harsiddhi and one more place,” the ADGP added.

The hooch tragedy happened on April 14-15 and 37 persons lost their lives in it so far.

“We have initiated a door to door campaign under the supervision of SP of East Champaran district and rescued the ill persons. 25 persons were admitted in government hospitals and 10 in private hospitals. Besides, 15 persons are admitted in Sadar hospital Motihari,” Kumar said.

20230417-211403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amarnath Yatra to start on June 30

    Over 37 cr people benefitted under PMMY in last 9 yrs:...

    Arunachal to develop 3 model villages along India-Tibet border

    Warrior Hero or Religious Bigot? Why Tipu continues to be a...