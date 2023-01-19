With the Election Commission announcing the by-poll for East Erode constituency, the political parties have commenced hectic parleys for finalizing their candidates. The by-election is scheduled for February 27.

While the Congress has already staked claim to the seat which fell vacant after the demise of the sitting legislator, E. Thiruvamahan Everaa of the Congress on January 4, the AIADMK-led opposition front is meeting other constituents of the alliance.

On Thursday AIADMK leaders led by party organizing secretary and former minister, D. Jayakumar met the Tamil Manila Congress president, G.K. Vasan, and held closed door discussions for more than 40 minutes. While both Jayakumar and Vasan refused to divulge the details of the meeting, it is known that the by-election to the East Erode constituency was the reason for the meeting.

In the 2021 assembly elections, Thirumahan Everaa had defeated TMC leader M. Yuvaraj by a margin of 8904 votes. The TMC candidate contested the 2021 assembly elections on the AIADMK symbol.

In this context the meeting between the AIADMK leaders and TMC leader G.K. Vasan assumes significance. Vasan after the meeting said that he had met AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday and that he had a telephonic conversation with the AIADMK leader on Wednesday.

