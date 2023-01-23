Ahead of the East Erode by-election, the BJP is trying for a rapprochement between the Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction of the AIADMK and a section close to expelled leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

On Sunday, BJP state vice president and former MP K.P. Ramalingam said that the two factions should go in for a truce so that the AIADMK and BJP combined wins the East Erode Assembly seat.

While in the open, the BJP has not spoken about any rapprochement between the two leaders, but behind the scenes, senior saffron party leaders from Tamil Nadu and at the national level are in direct contact with both leaders.

AIADMK leader and former minister S.A. Sengottayian, who is close to the EPS faction, was however cautious while responding to Ramalingam’s statement.

When asked whether the factions would merge, the former minister said: “Wait and watch.”

AIADMK general secretary D. Jayakumar has however said that the OPS faction is the B-team of the ruling DMK.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that if the OPS faction prefers to contest the by-poll, they will get votes less than NOTA, adding that they would have to contest as independent.

However, sources in the BJP told IANS that the saffron party has been conducting meetings with both factions of the AIADMK and want to end the impasse and a put forward rapprochement between the two leaders.

