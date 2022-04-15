New Delhi, April 15 (IANSlife) There’s only one thing better than a weekend – a long weekend. With Easter falling on a Friday, April 15-17 brings the perfect opportunity to blow off some steam. For the ones who do not enjoy large gatherings or crowds, which are unavoidable in bigger cities, it is the perfect time for getaways to nearby locations.

CRED has rolled out many properties for an unforgettable experience

For its members for the upcoming long weekend with exclusive offers, and discounts with an assured 10 per cent cashback as a bonus. Additionally, Axis bank credit cards holders will also get 10x EDGE reward points on their bookings. Below are some of the destinations you can check out:

Trikaya Retreat, Maharashtra: Trikaya is an ideal holiday destination, nestled in the foothills of the Shirota forests, the last of the mighty hills amidst the Sahyadri ranges, built on a hilltop at an altitude of 2226ft above sea level, deep in the western ghats overlooking the Kundali Dam, we offer you an abode in the clouds. For the ones in Mumbai and Pune, it is just a short drive through the hills of Lonavala, making it an ideal long-weekend pick.

Saj Resort by Club Mahindra, Mahabaleshwar: In the gorgeous Metgutad Village along the Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani Road is the Saj Resorts & Spa hotel. Witness the beautiful waterfalls in Mahabaleshwar, enjoy a boat ride in Venna lake, relish the juicy strawberries and learn the heroic tales of Pratapgad fort.

Sibaya Beach Resort, Goa: Sibaya is the brand new epitome of tropical beach living from the curators of fine hospitality experiences. Spread across 42 spacious rooms & suites, CRED members can enjoy the stunning views of the lush green garden, undulating coastline, food by the cool cabanas, exotic cocktails and more.

SwaSwara-CGH Earth, Gokarna, Karnataka: Situated on the Om beach, there is little apart from the rhythm of the rolling waves and the meditative hum of birdsong, to disturb your inner explorations. Crafted in the colours of the Earth, and in harmony with the land that nurtures her, SwaSwara is designed for holistic and transformational experiences; a space where the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and Yoga embrace you to rejuvenate body and spirit.

Siri Nature Roost, Chikamagalur: The carefree paradise at Siri Nature Roost is dotted with dramatic and unique architecture, which harkens back to an age when man and nature cohabitated in a single space. For a relaxing time, members can take a walk through the lush green property, enjoy a private pool and jacuzzi, a relaxing spa hour and more.

Niraamaya Backwaters, Kerala: Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters & Beyond is one of the most beautiful waterfront retreats in Kumarakom, curled up on the banks of Lake Vembanad. Set amidst 8 acres of lush tropical gardens, the retreat houses ten dedicated Ayurveda Rooms offering holistic treatments, combining the best practices of Ayurveda. Privacy, relaxation, and rejuvenation await CRED members at this retreat.

Renest River Country Resort, Manali: Located off the bustling Mall Road, the Renest River Country Resort overlooks the river Beas amidst pine and cedar, offering you a tranquil getaway into the lush green valleys of the Himalayas. Members can engage in a number of activities like a meal by the Beas River, visiting the Tibet Monastery, Solang Valley, Rohtang Pass, and Naggar Castle. The resort offers trekking experiences with professionals to give you a subtle taste of adventure on your sun-kissed holidays.

Oh-so Egg-cited! Kandima Maldives brings you the koolest Easter offer ever!

If you’re looking for the perfect stay with your family for this easter break then look no further! Kandima Maldives is the ultimate lifestyle destination for all, offering memorable experiences for a fun-filled vacation of a lifetime. Rated as one of the most experiential Maldivian lifestyle holiday destinations by many, explore this 3-km long lifestyle desi(nation) with the Colour me Egg-cited Easter Family break Package for a truly unforgettable stay.

Kick-off this festive holiday in style at Kandima Maldives with nothing but hits for optimal live entertainment. All three days will feature the uber kids’ entertainer, Mr. Marvel specially invited from the UK performing every day, bringing on our kind of magic to your family! With so many complimentary inclusions from an unforgettable family beach picnic box, a super kool movie night with scrumptious pizzas, a dolphin cruise for all, free kids club and to top it all, complimentary oh-so-yummy ice cream for kids every day! We have indeed rolled down the red carpet to make your ultimate family break egg-stra special!

Unlock your adventurous side at the pirate easter egg hunt here and make the most unique Easter hunt memories ever! And on Easter Friday, enjoy fun egg painting and inflate the big bunny with us at Breeze beach with all your friends and family! And the fun doesn’t stop here! Kandima brings you more egg hunting with a KULA run! Want more? Kandima, has you covered! Team up with your friends and family and test your racing skills with the spoon-egg race and then hop right over to the sack race with your family. End the day with the one and only three-legged race happening at Kula Festival!

Want to explore the oh-so vibrant underwater kingdom teeming with marine life or indulge in some adrenaline-packed water sports activities with your family? Then, Aquaholics is just the perfect place for you! Here, you can unlock memorable experiences from snorkelling to parasailing and even a scuba bubble maker starter course for the newbies!

Get your family oh-so entertained! Gather up for an enchanting movie night under the stars, groove to kool DJs or bands all evening or simply enjoy a relaxing wellness session at the esKape Spa while your little ones enjoy a host of complimentary activities at our action-packed kids’ club ‘Kandiland, one of the largest in the Maldives.

Is your belly grumbling for some oh-so-yummy food after all this sun-splashed fun? Choose from 10 dining options, with 3 A La Carte restaurants with exquisite food which will make the pickiest eaters gobble down their plate. From the Mediterranean, grilled to perfections delicacies, Asian fusion, and a huge selection of international cuisine, you will travel around the world of gastronomic flavours with each spoonful! This game-changing resort is definitely an affordable lifestyle destination that reimagines every part of your holiday.

