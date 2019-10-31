Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas of Sikkim

Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, visited the forward areas of Sikkim and met the officers and soldiers deployed there during a three-day trip that ended on Monday, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Chauhan arrived in Sukna on Saturday and was received by Lt Gen Nav Khanduri, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps. The visiting officer was briefed on the operational situation and preparedness along the border.

The Army Commander visited forward areas of Sikkim “and met the officers and soldiers deployed in the forward areas”.

“The Army Commander during his interaction with all ranks at forward posts, commended their professional commitment and dedication to safeguard the borders amidst hostile terrain and adverse climatic conditions in super high altitude areas,” the spokesperson said.

