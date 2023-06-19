INDIA

Bihar BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary on Monday took a dig at the opposition leaders and asked them to taste Bihar’s famous snack Litti-Chokha and go back to their states. This statement was in regard to the opposition parties’ meet in Patna on June 23 to discuss an alliance for next year’s general election.

“They should come to Bihar, eat Litti-Chokha and return to their states. If necessary, the BJP will provide them the delicious snack,” Samrat said.

“After 2024, the so-called ‘Thagbandhan’ led by Nitish Kumar would be destroyed in Bihar. People of Bihar want a ‘Nitish Mukt’ government. He has become a puppet in the Mahagathbandhan. He is just following the instructions of the RJD and the Congress. He has lost control over governance in Bihar. He is the chief minister and the Congress state president is giving a statement about cabinet expansion in Bihar,” Chaudhary said.

“These leaders (Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad) are known as socialist revolution leaders in the country and now they are sitting in the lap of the Congress party. Nitish Kumar has lost the right to even dream. He has forgotten the name of his party’s national president. The Tamil Nadu CM is not ready to come to the opposition parties’ meetings. Nitish Kumar is going there to personally invite him for the event,” Chaudhary said.

He said that Nitish Kumar can do anything but his party will not open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The opposition parties’ meeting was scheduled for June 12 which will now take place on June 23 in Patna.

