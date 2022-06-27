If you don’t get a good night’s sleep then it can make you feel unproductive, tired, listless and lazy, not to mention crank and irritable. Besides all this, lack of sleep or insomnia over a period of time starts to impact physical health as well.

This is the main reason that doctors constantly stress that every individual needs atleast 7 to 8 hours sleep every night. However, insomnia is becoming a common problem across all age groups. There are many factors like anxiety, stress, loneliness all of which contribute to insomnia. In some cases, those who contracted Covid are experiencing severe insomnia after recovery.

However, besides lifestyle changes there are few foods that you can eat to help yourself sleep better. These are:

Chamomile Tea

This has been quite well known to induce sleep and is quite the popular go-to across the globe. Reportedly, chamomile tea is filled with apigenin, which is an antioxidant that binds brain receptors which promote sleep.

Ashwagandha

The main active ingredient in this herb is withanolides, which are said to contain untold benefits for reducing stress. Also, this contains triethylene glycol which can induce sleep. It is suggested that consuming Ashwagandha 30 minutes before bed can promote sound and good quality sleep.

Pumpkin Seeds

These contain tryptophan and zinc; both these ingredients assist the brain into converting tryptophan into serotonin which can then turn to melatonin.

Almonds

Besides the fibre and good fats which can help prevent chronic illnesses, Almonds also contain manganese which are needed to regulate sleep inducing melatonin. Magnesium also has a relaxing effect on muscles.

Nutmeg milk

Drinking a glass of milk sprinkled with nutmeg has been known to improve the quality of sleep. Milk also contains tryptophan which helps raise the levels of serotonin and melatonin in the body and both these elements are excellent in inducing sleep.