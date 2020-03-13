Eat your way to boost the ‘Happy’ hormones

New Delhi, March 16 (IANSlife) In modern world, it is inevitable to escape mental and emotional stress. Busy lifestyle, workload, family or financial issues, inactivity and poor eating habits induce a lot of stress which may further lead to lifestyle-related diseases. So, there is a great need to maintain mental peace and by making small changes in diet can have a huge impact on your mood. “Happy hormone” or “serotonin’ is a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in many biological processes and in regulation your good mood as well.

If one is in a stressed situation then, serotonin levels go down and lead to symptoms like anxiety, aggression, impulsive behaviour, digestive issues, decreased appetite or craving to indulge into sweet or refined carbohydrate-rich foods.

Aman Puri, CEO and Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, suggests certain food options that can help boost serotonin levels.

Berries: Berries are rich in flavonoids, a type of antioxidants, which helps improve brain activity and uplift mood.

Avocado: Being a good source of vitamin B-6, folate and magnesium and unsaturated or “good fat” that helps improve mood by supporting the production of serotonin and dopamine.

Walnuts: Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fats, one of the major nutrients required for the proper functioning of the brain. DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) in walnuts helps make several types of serotonin receptors that play a key role in the serotonin pathway.

Dark Chocolate: Chocolate has a phenolic component called phenethylamine that has the potential to reduce stress, anxiety and elevate mood.

Green Tea: Green tea is a good source of catecholamines (antioxidant),that helps to elevate mood. Matcha green tea is particularly rich in amino acid L-theanine, which may also provide a soothing effect.

Probiotics: Probiotics are the good gut bacteria, that are involved in the production of serotonin, dopamine and GABA involved in enhancing good mood.

Complex carbohydrates: Certain complex carbs like quinoa, oats or whole grains offer good amount of fibre, B vitamins, magnesium, and certain amino acids, particularly tryptophan which helps in serotonin production.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges or lemons have an appealing fresh fragrance and taste, which in turn might be fruitful for mood elevation.

Fatty fish or fish oil: Including fatty fish such as sardines, salmon, tuna in diet can help improve omega 3 fatty acids or else fish oil supplements are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA particularly that help in a better release of serotonin.

In a nutshell, eating a wholesome diet and including specific foods such as omega 3 fatty acids, probiotics, whole grains, citrus fruits, antioxidant-rich fruits, herbal teas may help support production and release of serotonin to make you feel happy and good.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pg/adr/