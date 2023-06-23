HEALTHLIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Eating carrots, spinach, mangoes, papayas may help boost heart health

NewsWire
0
0

Consuming a diet rich in carotenes — bioactive compounds found in yellow, orange and green fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, mangoes, papayas, apricots, among others, can help reduce build up of fats in arteries, and blockage, finds a study.

The study showed that a high level of carotenes in the blood is linked with a lower degree of atherosclerosis in the arteries and thus a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Atherosclerosis is the build-up of fat, generally the LDL or “bad” type of cholesterol, on the inner walls of the blood vessels.

This build-up, in the form of atherosclerotic plaques, causes a narrowing of the vessel’s internal diameter, thereby hindering the blood’s circulation.

Furthermore, these plaques can rupture and form clots that obstruct the blood flow, which can lead to myocardial infarctions (heart attacks), when the blood doesn’t reach the heart, or ischaemic strokes, when it doesn’t reach the brain.

The study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, looked at 200 people aged between 50 and 70.

The volunteers taking part in the study were analysed with regard to two parameters: the concentration of carotenes in the blood and, by means of ultrasound imaging, the presence of atherosclerotic plaques in the carotid artery.

“The study concludes that the greater the concentration of carotenes in the blood, the lesser the atherosclerotic burden, particularly in women,” said Gemma Chiva Blanch, associate professor and researcher at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

“So, we can confirm that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and thus in carotenes lowers the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases,” Chiva Blanch said.

20230623-190803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transfer Covaxin know-how to other players: Andhra CM to PM

    TN eases more Covid curbs; primary schools, playschools to open

    US vaccine prog hit by ‘pause’ on J&J vaccine after blood...

    US FDA endorses Novavax’s protein-based Covid shot