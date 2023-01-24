New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) It’s that time of year when many people try to make New Year’s resolutions, from going to the gym every day to eating healthier. Some swear to go to the gym five times a week, while others want to shed a considerable amount of weight by experimenting with a new diet. While these objectives are wonderful and have no flaws, we all know that these resolutions rarely persist. We all start the year with lofty goals that are difficult to achieve.

As we all know, our habits dictate our behaviors, which makes it even more important to develop positive habits that will benefit us over time. How does one reach their objectives? Before embarking on a tight diet plan, it is critical to begin cautiously and with attention. Small modifications in your everyday life connected to healthy eating habits can help you achieve your goals significantly.

So, here are some new year tips from Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO of Chicnutrix, to keep you motivated:

. Choose general healthy eating habits over specific diets. Taking this up as practice makes it easily attainable and better for your overall well-being.

. Plan your meals! Think again if you are at work and go out for lunch and then get a snack or some coffee later. Making a conscious effort to pack a lunch and snack makes it easier to control your eating habits and is even more inexpensive in the long run.

. Every weekend, go grocery shopping and purchase snacks and food items for the next five days. This could include yogurt, nuts, fruits, veggies, etc. While cooking dinner, make a few extra servings for the next few days. Try to save and repurpose leftovers for days when you are too busy to cook.

. Track your progress and milestones with non-food rewards such as reading a new book or watching a new movie. Celebrating your wins is essential, as that shows us what we are accomplishing and motivates us to accomplish more.

. Share your goal with others. This not only helps you get useful tips but also shows you that you are not alone in your journey towards good health and allows you to share your progress with others.

“In addition to healthy eating habits, another popular resolution during the new year is to exercise more. However, coming up with the goal of “going to the gym every day of the week” is quite unrealistic, especially for someone who does not exercise regularly. So, it is easier to devise a smaller goal, like taking daily walks, and then gradually build on this. The same needs to be applied to your resolution of eating better,” said Shilpa Khanna Thakkar.

Let’s not forget the true essence of New Year’s resolutions  making a positive change to your health and quality of life. They don’t have to be extreme life changes, but rather just reasonable health goals to have a positive impact that becomes a part of your lifestyle. The cycle of unhealthy eating habits and unrealistic diets needs to be broken! When made, these conscious habits should not only enhance the quality of life you lead but also keep you healthy yet happy.

