Eaton Centre security guard faces child pornography charges

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE015

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the Bayview Avenue and Moore Avenue area in regard to a child pornography investigation.

It was alleged that a certain Craig McCourt, 51, resident of Toronto was recording images of children during the course of his duties at Eaton Centre. McCourt was reportedly employed with Cadillac Fairview as a security supervisor at the Eaton Centre for over 15 years.

The police also recovered a quantity of child sexual abuse material from his possession.

He arrested and charged with:

1. two counts of Possess Child Pornography

2. two counts of Access Child pornography

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday, October 23, 2020, 10 a.m., room L.

