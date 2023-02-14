Power management company Eaton showcased a diverse range of its advanced sustainable aerospace technologies and products, which include conveyance, electromechanical actuators, engine solutions, hydraulic pumps and motors, and fuel systems at the Aero India exhibition.

The Aero India biennial Aero show and aviation exhibition is being held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here February 13-17.

With a footprint spread across 41 global facilities, Eaton’s Aerospace Group manufactures hydraulic, fuel, oxygen, air conveyance, electrical, motion control, and engine solutions; and serves the leading original equipment manufacturers.

On Eaton’s presence in India, Desmond Goh, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Aerospace Group, Eaton, said the group has been in the Indian skies for decades in both-military and commercial aviation sectors, along with the platforms being introduced to these markets by global original equipment manufacturers.

Eaton’s aerospace footprint in India includes two manufacturing plants in Coimbatore and Bengaluru, three sales offices in Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Delhi, and engineering support from Pune.

In the aerospace industry, Eaton’s portfolio includes hydraulic, fuel, oxygen, air conveyance, electrical, motion control, and engine solutions, as well as aftermarket service and support. Eaton serves commercial and military aerospace, marine, and defence markets worldwide.

