Ebola deaths in Uganda rise to 17: Ministry

Uganda’s Ministry of Health said Ebola deaths in the country have increased to 17 from 10 registered two days ago amid an ongoing outbreak of the disease.

In a statement on Monday, Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said the number of victims since the virus was first reported in the country on September 20 now stands at 17, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ainebyoona said as of October 9, the cumulative number of confirmed cases was 48 after four new confirmed cases were registered in the last 48 hours.

Of the 48 confirmed cases, nine are health workers.

The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 14e.

Earlier Monday, Ainebyoona confirmed that a team of senior World Health Organization (WHO) officials was in the country to discuss support for the Ebola response.

According to the WHO, the senior officials will also attend the High-Level Emergency Ministerial Meeting on Cross Border Collaboration for Preparedness and Response to Ebola Virus Disease scheduled for Wednesday.

The Ebola outbreak in Uganda was announced on September 20, after a 24-year-old male adult tested positive.

The source of the outbreak is under investigation.

20221011-092206

