EC announces bypolls in Karnataka, UP for Rajya Sabha seats

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Election Commission on Thursday announced bypolls in two Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant recently, on December 12.

The Karnataka seat fell vacant after Congress member K.C. Ramamurthy resigned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Uttar Pradesh seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party member Tazeen Fatma resigned to contest the Rampur Assembly bypoll, the seat once represented by her husband Azam Khan.

Khan had resigned from the Rampur Assembly seat after he won the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramamurthy’s tenure was to end on June 30, 2022 while the term of Fatma was up to end on November 25, 2020.

The vote count for the two seats will take place on December 12 after the polling concludes.

