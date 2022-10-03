INDIA

EC gears up to hold Assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya

NewsWire
0
0

The Election Commission has started preparations for holding the Assembly elections in three northeastern states — Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

The elections to Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are expected to be held in February next year after the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

An election official in Agartala on Monday said that the EC has sent around 5,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Electronic Corporation of India Ltd, by 15 big contenarised trucks.

“In presence of the representatives of the political parties, we have stored these EVMs here with adequate security measures. The EVMs would soon be provided to all the sub-divisions,” the official told IANS.

The official said that the National level Master Trainers (NLMT) appointed by the Election Commission last week have given training to all the eight District Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates on every important matters for the proper management of the election.

In Nagaland, resource persons from the Election Commission and the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, recently conducted a two-day training programme for the Deputy Commissioners and District Election Officers to equip the district level officials with knowledge and skill for the elections.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer V. Shashank Shekhar emphasised the important role played by the district electoral machinery headed by the Deputy Commissioners and District Election Officers in the overall conduct and management of the entire electoral process.

Training of district level officials on conduct of assembly polls would also be held in Meghalaya.

20221003-193002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN: Father of boy involved in road accident arrested

    Late Left leader Anil Biswas’ daughter writes about women in Bengal...

    CBSE 10th Board: Students from Haryana, UP score 100% marks

    Himachal CM hails SC judgment on go-ahead for 605 projects